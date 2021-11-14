Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,460 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 114.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 517.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $174,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SOXL opened at $63.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.42. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $65.63.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.