disBalancer Price Tops $0.87 on Major Exchanges (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 14th. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $249,549.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, disBalancer has traded up 67.6% against the US dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for $0.87 or 0.00001354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00071085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00073958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00096144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,299.94 or 0.99959252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,534.13 or 0.07048660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 4,990,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,597,650 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

