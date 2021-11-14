DLocal (DLO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect DLocal to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DLocal to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DLocal stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. DLocal has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC upped their price objective on DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on DLocal in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DLocal stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

