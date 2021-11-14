Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Condor Capital Management raised its position in Dollar General by 0.3% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.14.

DG stock opened at $225.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.42. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.09%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

