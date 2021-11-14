Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Position Decreased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 26.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,134 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $16,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 310.9% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.32.

DPZ stock opened at $513.30 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $548.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

