DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Raised to $205.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America raised shares of DoorDash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DoorDash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $224.00.

DASH opened at $245.97 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion and a PE ratio of -68.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.72.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $8,670,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,439,085. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $679,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,768 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

