DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Head to Head Analysis

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and RESAAS Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $358.34 million 2.30 $53.62 million N/A N/A RESAAS Services $490,000.00 95.57 -$2.08 million ($0.05) -12.87

DoubleDown Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than RESAAS Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DoubleDown Interactive and RESAAS Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00 RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

DoubleDown Interactive currently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 65.26%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive N/A N/A N/A RESAAS Services -406.80% -1,659.28% -407.45%

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats RESAAS Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

Resaas Services, Inc. is engaged in the provision of design, development, and commercialization of a cloud-based social business software platform for the real estate services industry. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, which is a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations; and BrokerOS, which is an online communication hub that helps its agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages. The company was founded by Thomas Rossiter and Adrian Barrett on June 4, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.