DOWCOIN Price Reaches $0.0003 (DOW)

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. DOWCOIN has a total market cap of $3,229.42 and $1.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOWCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DOWCOIN has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DOWCOIN Profile

DOWCOIN is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,845,266 coins. The official website for DOWCOIN is www.dowcoin.io . DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dowcoin is an Ethereum Token that has been developed using Ethereum Blockchain. At the initial stage when the ICO was launched Dowcoin was an Avergae Token, But Now Dow has Split into DOW & Dow Average Token. And now Dowcoin is a share of Dow Blockchain Technology. Once the Dow Blockchain is ready, Dowcoin will be used as a Gas for the transactions for all the product's on DBT. “

Buying and Selling DOWCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOWCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOWCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

