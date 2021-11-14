Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT Raised to $45.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOCS. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Doximity from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.89.
NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.95. Doximity has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $107.79.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth approximately $788,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth approximately $102,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.
Doximity Company Profile
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
