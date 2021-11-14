Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT Raised to $45.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOCS. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Doximity from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.89.

Get Doximity alerts:

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.95. Doximity has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. As a group, research analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth approximately $788,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth approximately $102,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.