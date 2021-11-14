Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $297,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $76,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock worth $2,011,080 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Dropbox by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.4% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DBX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,460,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,034. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.06 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

