Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.150-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,504,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.27. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.