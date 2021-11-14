DXdao (DXD) Market Cap Reaches $34.13 Million

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 14th. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for $692.10 or 0.01070516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $34.13 million and approximately $131,821.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.54 or 0.00406093 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

