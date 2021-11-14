Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Shares of CF opened at C$16.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.77. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12-month low of C$7.83 and a 12-month high of C$16.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.66%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.