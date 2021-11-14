Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Separately, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
Shares of CF opened at C$16.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.77. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12-month low of C$7.83 and a 12-month high of C$16.62.
About Canaccord Genuity Group
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
