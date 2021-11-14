ECN CAPITAL CORP. Acquires 1,622,000 Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Stock

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) insider ECN CAPITAL CORP. bought 1,622,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$16,223,406.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,683,100 shares in the company, valued at C$16,834,534.51.

Shares of TSE ECN traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$11.06. 2,951,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.06, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.00. ECN Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of C$5.57 and a twelve month high of C$11.97. The company has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 125.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.00%.

ECN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities set a C$6.00 target price on ECN Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.34.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

