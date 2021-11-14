Eden (EDN) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 14th. Eden has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $49,326.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eden coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Eden has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00051866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00218205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00086622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Eden Coin Profile

EDN is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

