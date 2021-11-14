eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of eHealth by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of eHealth by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of EHTH opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $738.92 million, a P/E ratio of -30.11 and a beta of -0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.35. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $93.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. eHealth’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

