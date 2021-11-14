Electroneum Hits One Day Volume of $1.35 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $338.44 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,906,555,810 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

