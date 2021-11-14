Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.25.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

OTCMKTS ELEEF opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.