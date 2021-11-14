Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EFN. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.97.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

EFN opened at C$13.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.89. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$11.72 and a 52-week high of C$15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.21. The stock has a market cap of C$5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.18.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.