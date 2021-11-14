Elitium (EUM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $275,880.00

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Elitium has a market capitalization of $92.19 million and approximately $275,880.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium coin can now be bought for about $3.30 or 0.00005134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elitium has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elitium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00052238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.92 or 0.00220501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00086894 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

EUM is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.