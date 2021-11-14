ELM Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

ELM Advisors LLC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Target by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 4.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Target by 20.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE:TGT opened at $260.02 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $160.51 and a one year high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.86.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.