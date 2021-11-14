Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Shares Up 1.7%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF)’s share price shot up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.33. 322,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 188,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00.

Else Nutrition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BABYF)

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. It offers baby snacks under the HEART brand; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and nutritional drinks, as well as dried food snacks.

