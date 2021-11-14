Elysian Price Reaches $0.0028 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Elysian coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Elysian has traded 41.7% lower against the dollar. Elysian has a total market cap of $275,199.00 and $218,408.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00051905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.55 or 0.00218986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00085480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Elysian

ELY is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

