eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) posted its earnings results on Friday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. eMagin had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%.

EMAN opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.62. eMagin has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $5.42.

In other eMagin news, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 18,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $49,555.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 93,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $233,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,045 shares of company stock valued at $592,302 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

