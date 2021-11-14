EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Stake Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,654,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in EMCORE were worth $15,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMKR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EMCORE by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,371,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,143 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,801,000. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in EMCORE by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 551,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 381,239 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,310,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in EMCORE by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 793,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 207,876 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCORE alerts:

In related news, Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $127,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,713.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $319.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19. EMCORE Co. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.87.

EMKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EMCORE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

EMCORE Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.