Enghouse Systems Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock opened at C$55.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of C$48.87 and a twelve month high of C$70.15. The stock has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$57.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.42.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENGH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.