Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of GMVHF stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.63. 598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04. Entain has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

