Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.3% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $919,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 52.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $162.65 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $166.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

