Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after buying an additional 3,470,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after buying an additional 1,856,395 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 190.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,079,000 after buying an additional 811,525 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 219,429 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,625 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.18.

NYSE LLY opened at $259.65 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $138.61 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.86.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

