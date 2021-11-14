Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Makes New Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

Shares of EL stock opened at $346.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.54 and a 200-day moving average of $318.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.97 and a 12-month high of $353.45. The firm has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,333 shares of company stock valued at $95,829,034. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

