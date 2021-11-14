Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Purchases 182 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,180 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,794,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 161,490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $35,518,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Boeing by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $220.96 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $178.71 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.36. The stock has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $238.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $260.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.27.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

