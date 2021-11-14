Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 433 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.6% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.85.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $208.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $244.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.67. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.54 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

