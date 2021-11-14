Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 352.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

EGLX stock opened at C$1.99 on Friday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12 month low of C$0.92 and a 12 month high of C$2.85. The firm has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a PE ratio of -15.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

