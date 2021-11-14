Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ENV. Raymond James lifted their target price on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.29.

NYSE ENV opened at $83.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.55 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day moving average is $76.29.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Envestnet by 2,168.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Envestnet by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

