Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ENV. Raymond James lifted their target price on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.29.
NYSE ENV opened at $83.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.55 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day moving average is $76.29.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Envestnet by 2,168.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Envestnet by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
