EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,172 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,046.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

NYSE MDT opened at $119.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $108.60 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $160.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 88.11%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

