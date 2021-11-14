EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 119.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at $542,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 82,622 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at $280,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a one year low of $38.24 and a one year high of $55.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.26.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.