EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.14.

Shares of AMAT opened at $156.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $157.41. The company has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.70%.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

