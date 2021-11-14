EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 21.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the second quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ball in the second quarter worth $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Ball by 125.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

In other Ball news, Director Georgia R. Nelson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.70 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,942. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $93.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.13. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.92%.

BLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.