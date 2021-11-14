EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,836 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 19.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 681.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,649,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182,489 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,156.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,326 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 28.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,318 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 8,760.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,497,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,564 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $17.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.88. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.67%.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

