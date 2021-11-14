EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.440-$2.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.720-$8.790 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $609.00.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $3.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $671.36. 492,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,744. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $630.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $565.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 93.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.40. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $311.82 and a 52-week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total transaction of $768,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

