ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Scheduled to Split on Friday, November 26th

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)’s stock is set to split on Friday, November 26th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, November 26th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $121.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.64. ePlus has a twelve month low of $77.68 and a twelve month high of $139.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.80. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ePlus will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $412,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $328,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $1,385,598. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 102.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1,456.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 25,900.0% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in ePlus by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in ePlus during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ePlus

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.