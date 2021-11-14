Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) were down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.75 and last traded at C$7.88. Approximately 53,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 153,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQX shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94.

In other Equinox Gold news, Director Gregory Smith sold 33,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.20, for a total value of C$303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,821,851.60.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

