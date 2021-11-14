EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ESLOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.31 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.16.

Shares of ESLOY opened at $104.68 on Friday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $109.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

