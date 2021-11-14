Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Everspin Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.020-$0.080 EPS.

Shares of MRAM opened at $10.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Everspin Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $206.96 million, a PE ratio of -214.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 20,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.