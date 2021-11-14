Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 149.31% from the stock’s current price.

EOLS has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $401.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. Evolus has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $17.38.

In other news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $24,676,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,064,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,616,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vikram Malik sold 42,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $423,354.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 137,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,460 and have sold 2,725,334 shares worth $26,053,630. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolus by 230.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Evolus during the third quarter worth $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Evolus by 59.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Evolus by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

