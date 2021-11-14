Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect Evoqua Water Technologies to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AQUA opened at $45.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.86. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $45.42.

AQUA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

