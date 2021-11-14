EXMR FDN (EXMR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,872.00

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 1,880.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One EXMR FDN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EXMR FDN has traded up 1,736.9% against the dollar. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $324,991.16 and approximately $11,872.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.22 or 0.00370983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00051870 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.82 or 0.00218469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00086458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

