Experian (LON:EXPN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,504.00

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,504 ($45.78) and last traded at GBX 3,471 ($45.35), with a volume of 83769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,465 ($45.27).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPN shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,320 ($43.38) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Experian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,910 ($38.02).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,265.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,012.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.16 billion and a PE ratio of 53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

