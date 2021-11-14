FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives $379.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $379.60.

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

FDS opened at $456.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $408.74 and a 200-day moving average of $366.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $459.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total transaction of $993,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $5,795,629. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 79,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,437,000 after purchasing an additional 48,111 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,574,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

