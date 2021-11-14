Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Falcon Minerals were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $158,037,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 72,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Falcon Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.09 million, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.78. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 3.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

